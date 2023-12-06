Your holiday tipping guide

As the end of the year rolls around, you might be thinking about giving a little extra to the service providers who've helped you throughout the year. But who you should tip and how much?

Etiquette expert Jodi Smith says now is the best time to show your appreciation to the people who have made your life easier all year long.

“So your hairdresser, your manicurist or your personal trainer, your dog walker.”

In a new survey by USA Today, 73% of Americans say they tip more frequently during the holiday season -- with the average tip being 20%.

“If these people are doing a good job for you, if you appreciate what they're doing and you're deciding between 20% and 22%, go for the 22%. Tip up whenever possible,” Smith said. “What you're tipping for is special attention -- attention to detail.”

Plan your tips early and make sure to look over your holiday budget. You don’t want to be scrambling for cash last minute.

“It is not fair to take people who are part of the service industry, where it's expected in this culture that they are going to be getting tips, and for me not to tip because I’ve overspent my budget," Smith said.

But, don’t feel pressured to always give a little extra. You’re not obligated to tip for every service.

“Little things like a counter service that's a five, ten, 15% tops if somebody is doing something special,” said Smith. “If I’m standing in line, I place my order -- they grab a donut from the shelf and then hand me a donut -- that is not a tippable service.”

If you find yourself in financial trouble this holiday season, consider other ways to show your gratitude.

“In that situation, I’m going to write a beautiful note. ‘I am unable to tip you at the moment. Enclosed is a small token of my appreciation.’”

Smith even suggests leaving out prepackaged snacks or drinks for delivery drivers, since some companies have specific rules about what their employees can take.

“You can put out some Gatorade and some waters and some snacks and granola,” said Smith. “That’s a wonderful gesture for the people that really are working very hard.”

And don’t forget about the service people you don't see on a regular basis, like garbage collectors and housekeepers in hotels.

“If it's somebody that you really enjoy, tip and give them a little present. Little things like that really can mean a huge amount in their life.”

If you do plan on tipping, consider matching your tip amount to the quality and quantity of work the person does for you. The equivalent of one service makes for a generous end-of-the-year gratuity.

Another thing to keep in mind: being polite and saying thank you goes a long way with those who are working extra hard this holiday season.