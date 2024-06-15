Marijuana

Former Mass. marijuana company fined for safety violations after death of employee

Lorna McMurrey, 27, worked at Trulieve’s Holyoke facility. Her 2022 death has been attributed to occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis

By Kathy Curran

a background of a large brick building with an inset imaage of a woman wearing a baseball cap and sweatshirt
NBC10 Boston/Family Photo

A former Massachusetts marijuana company was hit with a hefty fine in the wake of the death of a woman who worked at one of its facilities.

Lorna McMurrey, 27, worked at Trulieve’s Holyoke facility. The NBC10 Investigators first told you about this tragic case in 2022. McMurrey was having trouble breathing and collapsed on the job while working with ground cannabis at Trulieve’s flower production facility.

In a meeting Thursday, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission found the company violated several safety regulations. Trulieve has agreed to pay a $350,000 fine.

Federal investigators say McMurrey died from occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis.

Trulieve has defended its operations in the past. Commissioners said Trulieve cooperated with the investigation.

The business has since closed down its operations in Massachusetts.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Trulieve for comment but hasn’t heard back.

This article tagged under:

Marijuana
