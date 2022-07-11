Helping a Mass. Woman Get Refunded for for Driving Classes She Never Received

A woman from Lawrence, Massachusetts, paid hundreds of dollars for driving classes she never received, and was only able to get some of her money back after she called our sister station, Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra.

Tomasa Cruz had registered in Methuen Driving School, paying $600, in February 2020, just before the pandemic struck.

"They called me to cancel the driving lessons and they told me that they will call me when they're going to start again as the government give permission," Cruz said, but the school never reopened its doors.

Six months passed with no word.

"I was worried. I was calling then. They never called me back. One day, it was already like August, I decided to go to the place, where I found out that they were out of business," she said.

When she reached out to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Responde, we were able to reach out to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, which noted that claim restitution forms were sent to people enrolled in Methuen Driving School and that "at the time this location closed, enrolled individuals were offered the option to continue any pending service by the company owner at a nearby driving school at no additional cost."

We helped Cruz fill out the documents last year and, a year later, she got back $384. While it wasn't the full amount, she said she was grateful.