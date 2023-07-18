Is your vehicle on Massachusetts' ‘known problem plate' list?

Denis Pilipchuk has been an E-ZPass customer in Massachusetts for the past 20 years and admitted he had his account on cruise control, never looking in the rearview at the toll charges on his monthly statements.

However, that recently changed when the Woburn driver got a notice of insufficient funds. A closer look at his account revealed mysterious toll charges from New Hampshire, locations where Pilipchuk had not driven.

Over the past year, Pilipchuk and his wife, Liliya Goldshmid, tallied nearly 150 tolls, which added up to more than $500. Some of the charges were incurred on days when Pilipchuk was traveling out of the country.

"We knew it couldn't be right," Goldshmid recalled. "Normally, when something like that comes up, it should be relatively easy to fix."

The couple said that was far from the case.

Pilpchuk said he ping-ponged back and forth between Department of Transportation agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He said E-ZPass employees told him he would have to dispute each toll individually, and the review could only go back 90 days.

Meanwhile, new charges kept appearing on his account.

"It was a nightmare trying to get it resolved," Pilipchuk said.

That is when Goldshmid remembered seeing our series of NBC10 Boston stories from 2018 about drivers getting hit with erroneous toll charges from duplicate license plates.

"I was thinking, 'Maybe if I reach out to you, you'll able to help us,' because my husband wasn't getting anywhere with it," Goldshmid said.

So we contacted the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, which reviewed the situation.

It turned out there is a commercial vehicle in New Hampshire with an apportioned plate that has the exact same alphanumeric sequence as Pilipchuk's Massachusetts plate. The tolling technology was charging the wrong vehicle owner.

A spokesperson with NHDOT told us a system is being developed and tested for improved automatic review of plate types.

"In the meantime, these two plates with the same number have been added to the Known Problem Plate list, which will force the plate to be manually reviewed instead of automatically reviewed," wrote Kathleen Mulcahey-Hampson, a senior hearings examiner with NHDOT. "Please extend our apologies to Mr. Pilipchuk for this issue and let them him know that New Hampshire will work to make it right."

It is a good reminder to check your E-ZPass statements regularly, because duplicate plates are a reality in New England. If you live in Massachusetts and notice erroneous charges in another state, you need to alert E-ZPass MA, which is supposed to communicate with other agency to review the transactions.

Typically, only the previous 90 days can be disputed, although exceptions can be made.

According to a spokesperson at MassDOT, the agency maintains a list, similar to New Hampshire's "known problem plate" list, which currently has 1,792 plates.

Mulcachey-Hampson said New Hampshire has 1,088 plates on its list, though it's unclear how many are specifically related to duplicate plate issues.

Plates can also land on the list for reason like stolen plates and misidentified owners, she said.

Pilipchuk and Goldshmid are thankful to now have the hundreds of dollars in tolls refunded to their account, and said they'll be watching future E-ZPass transactions like a hawk.

"I very much appreciate your help," Pilipchuk said. "I think it was only because of your help and not because of the way agencies approach this."