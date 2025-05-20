Lawrence city leaders expected to hire new police chief

After years of turmoil, city leaders in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are expected to hire a new police chief.

The city has not had a permanent person in charge of the department since January 2023, and there's been no shortage of controversy.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators have been following the situation for months. After a slew of negative headlines involving the temporary choices to fill the role, Tuesday night is expected to be a step toward stability for the embattled department.

We're told city leaders are poised to appoint Maurice Aguiler to the position. Aguiler, who beat out finalists from other states, is a 26-year veteran of the force and the city's first Latino police captain. He's also an attorney.

As the NBC10 Boston Investigators reported earlier this year, acting Police Chief William Castro got into a high-speed chase last year in the middle of the day for a suspect wanted for trying to cash a stolen check.

Castro was Mayor Brian DePeña's chief of staff when he was elevated to the public safety role.

The POST Commission suspended Castro's law enforcement credentials. The NBC10 Boston Investigators discovered he collected his $210,000 salary on paid leave for nearly a year.

An independent consultant eventually concluded that Castro broke several laws and should be fired. He has since returned to his previous role as chief of staff.

Through his attorney, Castro has denied the allegations and is fighting to keep his law enforcement certification.

The city's last permanent police chief, Roy Vasque, took an early retirement and reached a $780,000 settlement with the city in 2023 after he was placed on leave.

City councilors and lawyers with the police department said Aguiler has the required qualifications and background that make him a positive fit for the police chief position.