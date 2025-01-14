Report finds suspended Lawrence police chief violated state laws and agency policies

A firm hired by the city of Lawrence, Massachusetts, to investigate allegations against its acting police chief found that he violated department policies and state law and has recommended he be fired, according to a report obtained by the NBC10 Investigators.

William Castro was named as the city’s acting police chief in October 2023. Just months later, the Massachusetts POST Commission suspended Castro's certification after he engaged in the vehicle chase of a suspect who was wanted for writing a bad check, according to the law enforcement oversight agency. At the time he was placed on administrative leave.

The city hired Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting (CIC), an outside company, to conduct an investigation. But as reported by the NBC10 Investigators, for months, local police union leaders fought to get a copy of the final report, which was completed in October.

This week, the police union received that report. In it, investigators concluded that Castro violated agency policy by engaging in that pursuit, then attempted to lie about it.

The CIC was also asked to investigate allegations of unethical hiring processes, reports of intimidation and retaliation. The report sustained the allegations that Castro violated state hiring laws and may have engaged in intimidation, recommending termination based on this behavior, but did not sustain the allegations of retaliation.

According to the mayor, a second firm was also retained to do a second investigation to show that the city was taking the allegations seriously. Results from that investigation have yet to be publicly released.

Our previous NBC10 investigation also found that Castro continued to collect his $210,000 salary while he was on leave.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.