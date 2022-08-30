Mansfield Police Chief Claims Town Manager ‘Targeted' Him for Not Making OUI ‘Go Away'

After Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon was found "not fit to serve" by the town, the top cop says the decision comes in "retaliation" from the town manager as a part of a "smear campaign."

As we previously reported, the town of Mansfield determined the chief not to be fit to serve after a private investigation found instances of "inappropriate workplace behavior," including fits of rage, angry and threatening text messages, abusive and disrespectful behavior, and damage to police department property.

The town's private investigation also uncovered Nest doorbell video that captured Sellon in a profanity-laced outburst about town leaders outside his home following the town election last May. In the video, you hear loud banging noises and a tirade aimed at residents, the town manager and the chair of the select board.

In response to the town's findings, Sellon called the investigation "flawed" and "a sham."

The chief sat down for an exclusive interview with the NBC10 Boston Investigators in July when Sellon had been mysteriously off the job for nearly a year. He described a phone conversation from an early morning on Nov. 16, 2019, when Town Manager Kevin Dumas called Sellon from jail after he was arrested for a drunk driving incident in Provincetown.

"He said, 'Chief, I need help,'" Sellon said. "I go, 'Who's in the room with you right now?' He goes 'The officers are.' And I felt this horrible feeling in my stomach."

Sellon said he asked Dumas to pass the cellphone to a booking officer, to which he told the officer on the phone that he "has nothing to do with this" and would help find an attorney for the town manager. He also said the town manager "pressured" him into driving Dumas to his arraignment.

Sellon did drive him to the arraignment, but says he took a vacation day and his personal vehicle.

"Since that incident, I have been targeted by the Town Manager in retaliation for not helping him make his OUI go away. He has harassed and slandered me. I grew afraid he would cost me my job," Sellon wrote in a statement.

Town Manager Kevin Dumas responded to these allegations in an email on Monday, stating, in part, "Chief Sellon's false accusations are clearly an attempt to distract attention from the investigation into his egregious misconduct."

Dumas said shortly after he was arrested, he called Sellon to him for an attorney recommendation. Call logs obtained by NBC10 Boston confirm this call took place at 6:36 a.m. for six minutes the morning the town manager was arrested.

There were two other phone calls between the town manager and the police chief the day of the arrest, both lasting about 10 minutes.

"I did nothing more than ask a colleague and friend for a referral and a ride," Dumas wrote. "To be clear, I never asked Chief Sellon to 'intervene' in my arrest or in the judicial proceedings."

The Town of Mansfield released a Nest video from a neighbor capturing an outburst by Police Chief Ron Sellon on May 10, 2022.

He said to suggest there was any connection between the OUI arrest and this investigation is "ridiculous."

Sellon said he requested the town conduct a "thorough and unbiased management assessment of the Police Department," but said officials declined the request and placed him on administrative leave.

As the NBC10 Boston Investigators previously reported in April, the town quietly placed Sellon on paid administrative leave almost a year ago, meaning taxpayers have been shelling out a rate of $388,000 for two police chief salaries.

According to the documents, private investigators had reached their own conclusions at the beginning of May. They sustained a number of allegations against the police chief. Those included:

Profanity-laced outbursts

Angry and threatening messages to subordinates

Abusive and disrespectful behavior

Damaging his town cellphone after throwing it in his office

The town says it will now begin "dealing with" Sellon's employment status. Even after the investigation findings, the chief still says he's hoping to return to his role and lead the Mansfield Police Department.

"This is what the Town of Mansfield deserves," he wrote.