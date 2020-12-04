Massachusetts PPP Loan List: See How Much Each Company Received

Major restaurant groups, commercial contractors and a large dairy maker in Massachusetts were among the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s coronavirus relief program for small businesses, according to new federal records.

The Small Business Administration on Wednesday released sweeping data on who benefited from pandemic relief, including more than $521 billion distributed through SBA's Paycheck Protection Program.

Borrowers could apply for as much as $10 million to cover payroll and eligible business expenses.

The government this week gave its most detailed accounting to date of how that money was spent, after NBC News and other media organizations filed a lawsuit for the information.

The records show nearly 118,000 businesses in the Bay State were approved for SBA loans between April 3, 2020, and Aug. 8, 2020, ranging from as little as $5 to the maximum loan amount of $10 million.

SBA records show 15 businesses in Massachusetts were approved for that sum, though it's unclear whether all borrowed or kept the full amount.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators previously found at least two dozen publicly traded companies in Massachusetts received the government cash, including some that previously paid company leaders multi-million dollar salaries.

Use the tool below to search all PPP recipients in Massachusetts described in the SBA data. Records were last updated Nov. 24, 2020.

Not showing up? You can also view the records here.