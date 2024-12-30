RMV speeds up processing time for disability parking placards after NBC10 report

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is now speeding up the processing time for something you might need if you’re injured or recovering from surgery: a temporary disability parking placard.

Earlier this month, we told you how long it was taking the RMV to process and mail placards to drivers who applied. One Belmont resident said she might no longer need the parking privilege by the time it arrived at her home.

On its website, the RMV tells customers to “please allow at least 30 business days for processing.”

However, a RMV spokesperson said additional staffing resources have been allocated to the issue, so temporary placards are currently being processed within two to three business days.

A Belmont woman reached out to our NBC10 Investigators who knew she'd need a temporary handicap parking placard after injuring her foot in a fall but learned how long it would take to get one.

According to the spokesperson, “The Registry regularly reviews its processes and explores different strategies that can optimize customer service.”

As we reported, the RMV is also looking at an online submission option to help streamline a process that currently only accepts paper applications.

Nancy, the Belmont driver who needed a temporary placard when she broke her foot and ended up in a walking boot, was glad to hear the news.

“That’s why I called you folks,” Nancy said. “I appreciate you bringing this to light, so thank you.”