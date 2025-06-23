Medford PD sergeant under investigation for using family member's disability placard

After working an overnight shift at the Medford Police Department, Sgt. Barbara Decristofaro walked out of the station and got into her car, which was parked in an accessible space near the building. Inside the vehicle, a disability placard was hanging from the rear-view mirror.

On another morning, the NBC10 Investigators watched as Decristofaro arrived for work and parked in an accessible space again.

Two law enforcement sources looked up the placard number and confirmed to NBC10 that it is registered to Decristofaro’s 88-year-old mother.

“That’s disappointing,” said Sheila Tracy, a disability advocate whose sister uses a wheelchair. “We have spent much of our lives searching for accessible parking.”

That sentiment was echoed by Holly Simione, the chair of the Commission for Persons with Disabilities in Somerville. Simione’s late daughter, Elizabeth, had complex medical needs and died at the age of 18.

“That’s a person we all trust and believe in and have faith they are going to do the right thing, not just in how they show up to work, but in how they do the job every day,” Simione said.

The NBC10 Investigators started looking into the situation after getting a tip. The source provided a handful of photos of Decristofaro’s vehicles parked in an accessible space during other shifts this year.

Decristofaro has more than three decades of experience with the Medford Police Department. She was sworn in as a police officer in that community in 1988.

In 2022, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn posted on social media about promoting Decristofaro to a senior leadership position for the first time in the department’s history.

After observing a couple instances of parking with the family member’s disability placards, the NBC10 Investigators requested surveillance video of the police station parking lot to gather other examples of Decristofaro arriving or departing from her shifts.

Shortly after making our request, department leaders sent Decristofaro home on administrative leave and launched an internal affairs investigation.

Medford police denied our request for the video clips. A spokesperson said the department could not discuss the situation because of the ongoing internal affairs investigation.

We also contacted Decristofaro and stopped by her home to see if she would like to offer an explanation about the use of the disability parking placard. Through a friend visiting the house, Decristofaro declined to comment, citing the open internal investigation.

Police officers are the people responsible for enforcing accessible parking laws and writing tickets for violations. That is why Tracy and Simione, the disability advocates, wondered how the pattern continued unnoticed in front of the Medford Police Department until NBC10 started asking questions.

“It seems there might have been some acceptance on the part of the police department because I would expect her superiors walked in and out of that same door she went in and out of when she parked,” Tracy said.

Misusing a disability parking placard can come with some serious consequences in Massachusetts. The first offense can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and a 60-day license suspension.