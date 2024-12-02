Hannah Kobayashi spotted crossing into Mexico, no evidence of foul play: Police

Law enforcement sources said Monday that video showed Hannah Kobayashi, the woman from Hawaii who vanished last month after landing at LAX, crossing the border into Mexico.

The sources said there was no evidence of foul play in her disappearance.

"She's an adult and she can choose to be missing," one senior law enforcement official told NBCLA, and added that detectives still hoped Kobayashi would get in touch with authorities so they could confirm she's safe and traveling of her own free will.

Investigators said border security video showed Kobayashi leaving the United States near Tijuana between Nov. 12 and 13, a day or so after members of her family said they had last heard from her via text message.

There have been no confirmed communications with her since then, and authorities said they suspect Kobayashi may have left her cellphone somewhere in Los Angeles.

Last week, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell repeated publicly the department's initial findings in its search for Kobayashi, 30, that it appeared she chose to remain in Los Angeles on Nov. 8 after her flight from Hawaii landed at LAX, and she failed to board the flight for the next leg of her planned trip to New York.

"Which, the investigation determined was intentional," McDonnell told the Board of Police Commissioners.

McDonnell misreported that Kobayashi is 23 years old, rather than 30, and members of Kobayashi's family, who had been posting updates on a Facebook page, complainted they were not contacted by the LAPD prior to McDonnell's statement.

The Facebook page that was focused on the search efforts was taken down.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, police said they found Kobayashi's father, Ryan, dead by suicide near LAX, after he had traveled to Los Angeles from Hawaii to assist in the search efforts.

Ryan Kobayashi was 58 and died as the result of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Hannah Kobayashi's family said it last had contact with her around Sunday, Nov. 10 when she said she had returned to LAX to try to get on another flight to New York, and family members characterized some of the text messages as, 'strange,' before losing contact.

“Messages saying she did not feel safe, she was worried about people stealing her money, it was after that those strange messages she went dark,” Kobayashi's aunt Laire Pidgeon told NBCLA on Nov. 19.

While in LA over the weekend, police traced some of her movements and said she had visited the Grove shopping center.

Kobayashi's family members said they had seen security video that appeared to show her at a Metro train station near Crypto.com Arena, and said at the time, "it is evident that Hannah does not appear to be in good condition and she is not alone."