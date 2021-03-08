Roger Stone Associate With Oath Keepers Ties Arrested on Capitol Riot Charges

What to Know A New York man with ties to Roger Stone and links to the far-right militia the Oath Keepers has been arrested by federal agents on charges tied to the Capitol riots in January

A New York man with ties to Roger Stone and links to the far-right militia the Oath Keepers has been arrested by federal agents on charges tied to the Capitol riots in January, law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case told News 4 Monday.

Roberto Minuta, 36, is expected in federal court in White Plains later in the day.

Minuta, a tattoo artist, was previously identified by CNN and others as having provided security for Stone the morning of Jan. 6, prior to the riots. He was arrested at a business in the Newburgh area Saturday.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available, nor were specifics on the charges against him.

Law enforcement officials also identified another man Monday who is now facing charges in the Capitol riot case: 32-year-old Isaac Sturgeon of Dillon, Montana. Sturgeon was arrested at JFK Airport on Saturday, returning from Kenya, the officials said.

He allegedly is seen on bodycam footage shoving barricades at police on the day of the riot and faces multiple related counts, including physical violence and obstruction, as well as civil disorder.

Sturgeon is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court later Monday. Prosecutors plan to ask a judge to order him detained without bond pending trial. Attorney information for him wasn't known.

The lawn-care business owner from Montana allegedly flew to Kenya on Jan. 24, eight days after his photo was added to the FBI's webpage of wanted suspects linked to the riot. Court documents say he was meant to return to the U.S. in April but was ordered deported by Kenyan officials. That's when he flew into New York on Saturday and was picked up by federal officers.

More than 300 people, including members of extremist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, have been charged with federal crimes in connection to the Capitol riot. Federal agents are still investigating and hundreds more suspects are at large. Justice Department officials have said they may charge some with sedition.

Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot by police.