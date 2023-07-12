Massachusetts

Police academy cheating scandal investigation focusing on recruits from Chicopee

Any sworn officers found to be involved in an alleged cheating scandal could lose certification in Massachusetts

By Kathy Curran

The accusations of cheating by student officers that have cast shadows over two Massachusetts police academies led investigators to several recruits from Chicopee.

Law enforcement sources told the NBC10 Boston Investigators last month that investigations were focusing on the academies in Holyoke and Boylston, both run by the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee. According to the sources, some police recruits are accused of taking screenshots of test questions and sharing them with other recruits.

Four student officers have been dismissed from the academies so far, including three from the Chicopee Police Department.

Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major tells us he's deeply concerned about the incident.

"We value honesty, accountability and truthfulness from our recruits and strive to provide the best trained officers to our community and actions like this will not be tolerated," Major said in a statement.

Sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators the investigation involves compromised tests and screen shots being taken of test questions

Sources tell our team some academy graduates who are already working as police officers are also being eyed in the investigation, putting the state's POST Commission on alert and ready to take action if needed.

"The MPTC recently informed us several student officers at two of the academies compromised the integrity of the testing procedures and testing materials," POST Commission Executive Director Enrique Zuniga told members during a meeting Wednesday.

