Priced out: How Boston's college housing crunch displaces longtime residents

After living in Boston for more than 20 years, apartment hunting should be a breeze for Aiysha Khaalid. Instead, the single mother is finding herself priced out of her home in Beacon Hill.

Khaalid has spent the past three years trying to find an affordable apartment. It's something she claims "doesn't exist."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

To make matters worse, her prime competition seems to be college students.

A well-known hub for higher education, Boston is home to nearly 40 universities, with over 150,000 students enrolled across those schools, according to the Boston Planning & Development Agency. Many of these students choose, or are forced, to find off-campus housing accommodations.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Stacy Fox, executive director of the Boston University Initiative on Cities, leads university-wide programs and research focused on urban policy, governance and community engagement.

"There's an increased demand for housing, which impacts the rental prices," Fox said. "A group of students who want to live together might be more able to pay higher rents than a family who lives nearby, and this can sometimes lead to displacement of long-time residents."

NBC10 Boston teamed up with journalism students at Boston University's College of Communication who are taking an in-depth reporting class taught by NBC10 Boston Investigator Ryan Kath. We took a deeper dive into the impact of college housing on the local rental market.

Affordable housing advocacy groups say the competition can leave local residents priced out of their neighborhoods and unable to afford rising rent, the effects of which disproportionately affect people of color, according to a 2020 City Life / Vida Urbana's report.

The same 2020 CLVU report regarding evictions in Boston found that 70% of market-rate eviction filings happened in neighborhoods where people of color are the majority, even though those areas only contain 52% of the city’s rental housing.

Nearly 350 apartments at Fairlawn Estates will be income-restricted and will undergo much-needed renovations after a transfer of ownership to Related Companies affordable housing.

"[Students] have the roommates, they have funds to cover three times the rent — which is the first and last month's rent, and the realtors," Khaalid said. "I'm competing with them."

Khaalid isn't alone in this struggle. Residents throughout Boston face unaffordable rents, poor living conditions, and eviction notices. Groups like CLVU help people facing these conditions form tenant associations to hold landlords accountable.

As a Dorchester community organizer at CLVU, Antonio Ennis helps try to keep tenants in their homes, often those who have been residents for decades — some for over 50 years. CLVU provides legal assistance for tenants, organizes protests and holds weekly meetings, both in Spanish and English.

The organization operates through community building and individual empowerment.

"When we fight," a CLVU organizer chanted. "We win," CLVU members responded at one of the organization's recent meetings in Jamaica Plain.

Adding more housing in Massachusetts is one of Gov. Maura Healey's top priorities, but as she announced a new initiative to build affordable homes for families and seniors, she's acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead, including from the Trump administration. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

At each meeting, new members share the neighborhood where they’re living and the housing troubles they face. Returning members give updates on their fight to keep their homes. Ennis sees the impact university students have on local housing firsthand.

"[Landlords are] going to raise their rent based around that, knowing that the students need housing, knowing that universities don't provide enough dorms," Ennis said. "So it's going to drive up the rent for everybody in the area."

The ripple effects are felt in nearly every neighborhood of Boston — from the brick walkways of Beacon Hill to the family-friendly blocks of Brookline and the triple-deckers of Dorchester.

Longtime residents say they're no longer just weathering a tough market — they're fighting to remain in the city at all.

"There's not enough housing, and there's not enough dorms," Ennis said. "So now, they're clashing, and one is pushing out the other."

Jessica Balcacer, a Brookline resident and mother of a toddler, recalls the emotional toll of apartment hunting while pregnant in 2021. She and her husband were constantly outbid.

"We were desperate," she said. "We looked at 20-plus apartments, losing out to med students."

President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on most tariffs brought a surge on Wall Street, but much uncertainty remains.

In the end, the couple had to pay an unexpected realtor fee, despite working directly with the property management, just to secure a lead-free unit for their growing family.

Now, with her husband working a second job to manage what she describes as "drowning debt," Balcacer said it feels like the system is designed to edge out people like them.

"What's better for a city — transience, or a thriving, stable community?" she asked. "Boston is a college town, but at the same time, there are people that live here and they are not just going to school here and then they're leaving."

Neighborhoods like Mission Hill, Allston-Brighton and Fenway are particularly vulnerable, Fox said. The neighborhoods are hotspots for student populations, according to a 2023 Boston student housing report.

However, the city of Boston is taking steps to address the issue.

The city recently unveiled an anti-displacement plan that includes a mapping tool highlighting neighborhoods most at risk.

Fox also points to Mayor Michelle Wu's announcement that Boston's Residential Conversion Program will now be open to universities — allowing them to more easily convert commercial space into dorms.

The program would serve as an opportunity for Boston universities to add housing on or near campus, and alleviate pressure on the broader rental market, according to Fox.

The student housing report found that approximately 38,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in Boston reside off campus. In 2023, Northeastern University had the highest number of undergraduates living off campus, in some form, at 5,992.

A new pilot program in Boston offering a "housing court lawyer for the day" aims to ensure access to an attorney for people facing evictions., since, the organizers say, the legal system is too complicated for the average person to navigate on their own. But landlords argue the program doesn't take into account property owners face. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Trent Wiles, a second-year student at Northeastern, is one of many students navigating Boston's challenging rental market. As a product of the university's efforts to increase on-campus housing options, Wiles currently lives at a hotel, the Sheraton on Belvidere Street, which has been remodeled to serve as student accommodations.

"[The] fifth floor is totally converted into a laundry and package room," Wiles said. "And then the third floor has been converted into a gym and study spaces."

While the convenience of on-campus living is clear, Wiles also admits that it wasn't an easy decision. Despite being on-campus housing, Wiles says the hotel is a "little bit of a walk from campus."

"I just figured to make things simpler, I decided to live on campus," Wiles said. "The Boston rent scene is a little bit chaotic right now, with brokerage fees, first and last month's rent and everything else."

Northeastern received approval from the city last month to build a 23-story residence hall that is expected to house 1,300 students, to satisfy a 2013 commitment to add 1,000 beds on campus. The dorm is slated to open in fall 2028.

The approval comes after pushback from Roxbury residents fearing increased rental prices and gentrification in the neighborhood. The university faced a lawsuit from Columbia Plaza Associates, regarding rights to develop the land.

Even with universities converting hotels into dorms and new residential buildings planned to address the housing crunch, many residents are still feeling the pressure now.

After years of searching, long-term resident Khaalid is trying to remain positive in her ongoing apartment hunt.

"It just is going to take me a little longer trying to find the right apartment," she said. "I have hope, it's not impossible."

The story was reported by Che, Nystrom and Patel and edited by Kath