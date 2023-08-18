Provincetown detective retires as DA questions integrity in ‘Lady of the Dunes' exhumation

A detective pivotal in helping to solve the "Lady of the Dunes" case has retired from the police department in Provincetown, Massachusetts, after being blacklisted by the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Robert Galibois sent a letter to the Providence Police Department, notifying it that his office had placed Detective Meredith Lobur on its Brady list, which compromises her integrity in investigations.

Galibois' decision was related to Lobur's involvement in the exhumation of Ruth Marie Terry's body back in 2013. The district attorney's office says the exhumation wasn't authorized.

It was because of that exhumation that the FBI was finally able to identify Terry after 48 years.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators obtained a transcript from a meeting about the exhumation.

According to the transcript, Lobur told investigators the Provincetown Police Department obtained a permit from the town for the exhumation. She said that's all that was needed by law at the time.

She also said her supervisors, including current Provincetown Police Chief Jim Golden, planned the exhumation without notifying the Massachusetts State Police because previous DNA was compromised and there were concerns about chain of custody of the evidence, the transcript shows.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators reached out to Lobur's lawyer, but haven't heard back. Golden said he has no comment and hung up the phone.