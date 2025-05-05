After closed-door meeting, have public safety concerns changed in downtown Boston?

During the day, Downtown Crossing is bustling with shoppers, students, and commuters. However, people who live and work in the area say something else has crept into the busy district: growing concerns about public safety.

The shopping district—located between the Boston Common and the Financial District—now faces visible drug use, rising safety concerns, and the ripple effects of the Mass. and Cass encampment sweeps.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The Boston Common, as we know, is one of the jewels of our city, and we had a mini Mass. and Cass situation there last year," said Rishi Shukla, co-founder and leadership team member of the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association.

“A lot of the spillover from the dislocation on Mass. and Cass happened to take place on the Common, and it was the root cause of many issues.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Following the Mass. and Cass sweep, homeless shelters in the Downtown Crossing area have seen spikes in general resource use at their institutions.

Karen LaFrazia, President and CEO of the St. Francis House, said that the day shelter currently serves nearly 500 people daily, providing services such as basic living necessities, behavioral health and medical services, addiction recovery support, and assistance with securing workforce and housing opportunities.

“We as a community, as a neighborhood, have to ensure that every person, whether you're a visitor or tourist, you live here, or you're somebody who's experiencing homelessness and needs to find a pathway forward, that we can work collaboratively together,” said LaFrazia.

With an increase in the homeless population in the area, police records show there has been a similar increase in violent crime, despite the overall decline of crime in the city of Boston.

According to data from the Boston Police Department, Boston saw a 33% drop in homicides from 2023 to 2024—the fewest in 67 years. But that trend doesn’t reflect what’s happening in Downtown Crossing, which had its highest number of violent crimes in recent years.

According to figures provided by the BPD, roughly 1,000 crime reports were filed in Downtown Crossing and Boston Common in 2024, marking the highest count in at least six years.

Longtime jewelry store security guard McKinley Celesin said the atmosphere has changed dramatically since he first started guarding a jewelry store more than 20 years ago.

“When customers come in to buy some stuff, they're afraid to come in. They see a bunch of stuff here,” said McKinley Celesin, a jewelry store security guard. “I'm not safe.”

Celesin pointed to two main problems — drug use and unsupervised kids — adding that activity displaced from Mass. and Cass has made its way to downtown.

“Whatever (city officials) push over there, they're coming through here,” McKinely said.

NBC10 Boston partnered with journalism students at Boston University’s College of Communication, who are enrolled in an in-depth reporting class taught by NBC10 Boston Investigator Ryan Kath. We took a deeper dive into the public safety situation downtown, which will likely be a point of debate as the City of Boston approaches its mayoral election this November.

A survey by the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association found that 70% of 320 residents and business owners feel less safe now than at the start of 2024. Over 90% described public safety as an urgent concern.

In response to those sentiments, Mayor Michelle Wu held a closed-door meeting to discuss safety concerns with residents, business owners, and law enforcement leaders in February.

Shukla was instrumental in organizing the large public safety discussion. He said the meeting was the first time in over 10 years that Boston has seen complete coordination across the city, including state law enforcement, shelters, civic organizations, residents, schools, and institutional partners.

“While we're one of the safest major cities in the country in terms of homicide and violent crime, quality of life issues and things like retail theft, needles on the street, human waste on the Boston Common, stabbings while kids are going to school. Those are all unacceptable things,” said Shukla.

There is now a public safety task force, which launched in the wake of the summit last February. Shukla, Mayor Michelle Wu, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, and Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn serve as co-chairs of the One Downtown Task Force.

Following the summit, the task force released a public action plan detailing the city's progress in supporting the homeless population, improving safety, and transforming the Boston Common/Downtown Crossing area into a communal hub. That plan promised increased police presence and expanded support from social workers.

“Recently we’ve seen a lot of plainclothes officers,” said Stephen Graham, an employee at a gym in the area.

Graham said he typically ends his shifts by walking female coworkers to the Green Line station after dark to ensure they get there safely.

"They request it and it takes no effort," he said.

LaFrazia, the homeless shelter director, noted that while there may be increased police presence in the area, “That is not the foot that is being led with.”

The task force is also working to improve access to treatment for substance use disorders.

“If we want to sustain that (safety), we're going to absolutely have to make investments at the city and the state level to address the underlying issue, which is not homelessness, it's addiction,” said LaFrazia.

The task force has also advocated for aesthetic improvements to city infrastructure, ensuring handicap ramps are functional, replacing street light fixtures, repairing streets and sidewalks, and maintaining cleanliness.

“Let's acknowledge that we are one of the safest cities, but we also have a lot of work to do in terms of making the residential experience, student experience, visitor experience, better for all,” said Shukla.

Public safety in downtown Boston will likely be a focal point of the upcoming mayoral election in November.

Mayoral candidate Josh Kraft has released his own action plan to address public safety issues in the city.

Kraft has criticized Wu’s handling of the Mass. and Cass encampment sweep, citing resident concerns of increased drug use, crime, and waste in Downtown Boston.

During a recent public event, journalism students asked Wu about her opponent’s criticism of how she’s handled the public safety issues downtown.

“It is hard. It is complicated,” Wu said. “But we've made a lot of progress here locally around first removing encampments, so focusing on public safety and public health together. Secondly, ensuring that we're providing services to the people who need them and building them so that for the first time ever we have supportive housing.”

Wu added that she considers it an insult to people working on the front lines to suggest progress hasn’t been made.

“There’s no question that we have much work to do, but we are a city that’s leading the charge nationally for how to address these issues,” the mayor said.

Despite ongoing concerns in the area, some business owners remain hopeful about the future changes taking place in Downtown Crossing.

Julissa Mendez, owner of City Spirits Wine Smoke Shop, recently opened a new location in the neighborhood. She said her decision was rooted in the steady improvements she has seen in the city.

“I believe in the community,” Mendez said. “They’re doing their job to actually make us all feel comfortable with opening more businesses in the area.”

The story was reported by Cedrowski, Ictech and Sarhan and edited by Kath