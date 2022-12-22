Retired Rowley Police Officer Under Investigation Amidst Allegations of Sexual Assault

A longtime Rowley Police officer who retired last spring is the focus of a criminal investigation involving allegations of rape, sources tell the NBC10 Investigators.

Sources say the assault happened while the officer was still working for the Rowley Police Department. The officer retired back in May after more than three decades on the job.

We’ve learned he was recently working as a special officer in two neighboring communities until these allegations surfaced. No charges have been filed at this time, so NBC10 Boston is not naming the officer.

The officer’s lawyer tells NBC10 Boston the officer is a “fine, upstanding member of the community and has no statement to make at this time.”

Rowley Police have no comment due to the ongoing investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s office.