Sheriff's deputy leaves job after investigation into free home plumbing work

A top official in the Norfolk County Sheriff's office accused of having department employees perform free plumbing and electrical work on his home has lost his job.

Tom Brady served as assistant deputy superintendent of jail operations at the Norfolk County Sheriff's Office.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission investigation into this case was launched after a report from the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

Plumbing and electrical repair work at the private home of the deputy superintendent at the Norfolk County Jail has sparked ethical concerns.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Mike Ramponi, who worked as a licensed plumber for the Norfolk County Sheriff's Department before retiring last year, said Brady asked him to leave his taxpayer-funded job in the middle of his shift to fix the heat at Brady's Norwood home.

"I didn't feel comfortable leaving and going there, but you know, basically, the boss said, 'Go do it,'" Ramponi told NBC10 Boston.

Texts obtained by the NBC10 Boston Investigators show Ramponi alerted his supervisor that he was heading to Brady's house to the work -- and that Brady sent Ramponi the address and code to his house, then tells him he left the circulator pump that needed to be replaced on top of the dryer.

"I felt like that if I didn't go there and do it, there would be repercussions towards me, you know?" Ramponi said. "He could do anything … change my shift."

The State Ethics Commission looked into these allegations and found that Brady violated the conflict of interest law on multiple occasions by having subordinate sheriff department employees perform plumbing work at his home during and outside of their state work hours.

The commission said Brady neither paid the plumbers for replacing the shower head and water heater in his home – nor did he reimburse the sheriff's office for the value of the state work time the plumbers used to do this work.

Brady did not answer any questions when we approached him in his driveway at home about the allegations.

The state's conflict of interest law prevents the use of public resources for private use and prevents public employees from accepting gifts of $50 or more.

"Something like this simply throws a wrench into the public trust," said Mary Connaughton, director of government transparency for the Pioneer Institute. "It actually doesn't matter, from an ethical standpoint, whether it's on the clock or off the clock. If it's on the clock, it's worse, though, because then they're using public dollars."

The commission found Brady did give the plumber and electrician who did that free work a bottle of wine each.

The Norfolk County Sheriff's Office said it delivered a termination notice to Brady last week for "failure to meet expectations and standards."

A spokesman for the sheriff's office tells us that Brady resigned a day before his termination was to take effect.

The Ethics Commission could impose civil penalties following a hearing, scheduled to take place May 29. Brady could face a civil penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation of the conflict of interest law.

Payroll records show that Brady was collecting a salary of $142,000, and that when he stepped down, he cashed in another $82,000 of unused vacation and sick time.