Mom questions police investigation after truck's side-view mirror hits daughter in head

After school dismissal on May 2, Kayana Estrada looked at her phone as she walked through a gas station parking off Littleton Road in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Surveillance video shows a black pickup truck pull into the business and approach Estrada from behind. Just as the truck is passing by, the side-view mirror strikes the 15-year-old girl in the back of the head.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I was kind of dizzy at first," Estrada recalled. "He asked if I was OK, and I said, 'Hello, you just hit me with your truck. Are you OK?' And he just continued."

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As Estrada walked to the inside of the convenience store, the video shows the mirror of the truck bent backward from the impact. The driver turned closely behind Estrada and parked next to a fuel pump.

Shortly after that, Jennifer Melendez received a call from her daughter when she was at work.

"I was very upset," Melendez said. "I was very, very angry to see that somebody didn't see somebody walking in broad daylight on a beautiful day."

Surveillance video shows the moment a truck's side-view mirror hit Kayana Estrada in Chelmsford.

Video from her apartment complex lobby shows Estrada holding the bag of her head as she waited for a neighbor to let her inside. Medical records provided to NBC10 Boston show doctors diagnosed the teen with a concussion.

Melendez called police to report the incident right after she spoke with her daughter. Officers responded to the apartment complex and took a statement from the teen about what happened.

However, as Melendez tried to hold someone accountable for her daughter's injury, she said it was difficult to get answers from police.

"I feel like they were trying to give us the runaround," Melendez said. "Maybe they thought I was going to go away … But no, I'm persistent. I'm not going to go away, because it's my daughter, she got hurt."

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

Melendez said it was difficult to get details about the case or a copy of the police report in the subsequent days. At one point, a records access officer emailed that there were "corrections" being made to the report, so it was still not available.

Ten days after the incident, a sergeant emailed Melendez and revealed the identify of the driver: Bryan Boyle, a local business owner and the brother of a Chelmsford police officer.

"They all know each other," Melendez said. "This town is very tight-knit. Everybody knows each other. All the kids grew up together."

Video obtained by NBC10 Boston Video obtained by NBC10 Boston

In the surveillance video, Boyle appears to start to get out of his truck. However, he then stops, sits back in the driver's seat, puts the truck in reverse, and pulls away from the gas station.

According to the police report, Boyle told an officer that he realized the pump did not have diesel fuel. He also said that he checked on the teenager multiple times before he left.

NBC10 Boston visited the gas station and found several pumps that offer diesel fuel — just not the one where Boyle had parked his truck.

In the email to Melendez, the sergeant also said that by the time police identified and contacted Boyle 90 minutes after the incident, it was too late to test for any potential impairment.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

The Chelmsford Police Department uses an outside public relations firm for media inquiries, so NBC10 Boston did not speak directly with anyone from the department.

When we first started asking questions, we received this statement from a spokesperson on May 29:

"Chelmsford police supervisors reviewed both the final report and video surveillance. It has been determined that the investigation is appropriate and complete, and no charges are warranted."

However, as we pressed for details about the investigation and the driver's relationship to one of the department's own officers, that answer has now changed.

On June 10, the public relations spokesperson provided this update:

"After consultation with the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the driver involved in the crash will be summonsed to Lowell District Court at a later date to be charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle."

When NBC10 Boston contacted Boyle for comment, we heard back from his attorney, Robert Normandin.

Normandin told us his client's brother had no involvement in the case and he did not volunteer to assist with resolving the matter.

"I believe it is extremely clear that my client did not leave the scene of any accident," Normandin said. "He stopped, inquired if she was hurt, and only once he was assured that there was no injury did he leave. There is no violation of any criminal statute."

Via the spokesperson, Chelmsford police also said that Boyle's brother did not have any involvement in the investigation.

Melendez remains skeptical about the police department handled her daughter's case.

"You took an oath to serve and protect everyone. Not just people you know, not just your family members," she said. "My daughter wasn't served and protected because they were too busy serving and protecting one of their own."