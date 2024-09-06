Townsend elected leader resigns after ‘inappropriate sexual behavior' revealed

An elected official in Townsend resigned from his position on Thursday, shortly after the NBC10 Boston Investigators started asking questions about the revocation of his drug and alcohol counseling license by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Chaz Sexton-Diranian had been serving as the chairperson of the Board of Selectmen, but it turns out he had kept a key detail hidden from the public for months.

Back in March, an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Substance Addition Services revealed Sexton-Diranian was terminated from his job as program director at the Crozier House, a residential recovery home operated by Catholic Charities of Worcester County.

The organization had conducted an internal investigation after receiving multiple reports by residents and staff of "inappropriate sexual behavior, sexual harassment, abuse, bullying and intimidation."

Among the allegations:

A resident said Sexton-Diranian gave him the option of performing sexual acts or risk getting kicked out of the program.

Residents and staff members reported physical contact that made them uncomfortable and verbal remarks they felt were "weird and disgusting."

Staff said Sexton-Diranian surveilled their emails and chastised them for speaking to organization leaders about his behavior.

Multiple staff reported that Sexton-Diranian ordered them to strip-search a client due to suspicion of drug possession, which they felt was wrong, but complied for fear of retaliation.

Staff recalled when they asked about giving the fire department of a tour of the facility, Sexton-Diranian said, "No, I'll do it and we'll start in the boiler room where I keep my Vaseline."

The state's investigation followed up on the allegations and determined Sexton-Diranian's actions created an "immediate threat to public health, safety and welfare."

"These violations … are a serious violation of the public trust, Massachusetts laws and regulations, and as such, constitute grounds for summary suspension and intended revocation of his license," the report concluded.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators received a tip about the state agency's investigation and confirmed the documents with a spokesperson at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

A month after being terminated from the Crozier House, Sexton-Diranian was reelected for his second term and continued serving as chair of the Select Board. According to town leaders, he never mentioned his sudden termination from the recovery home or the loss of his professional license.

NBC10 Boston showed the state investigation to fellow Select Board member Theresa Morse on Thursday.

"It's obviously very disturbing," Morse said while reading the documents. "What's the explanation? Can there be an explanation? To me, it's hard to fathom."

Morse said she had never heard Sexton-Diranian say and do anything inappropriate while she served alongside him as an elected official.

Sexton-Diranian did not respond to our calls or emails, and nobody answered the door when we stopped by his home in Townsend.

However, we learned he submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday, which described the situation as "personal," while adding he could not comment.

"I am finding it best for all parties to turn in my resignation from the Select Board and all other boards and committees I am on effective immediately," he wrote. "I thank everyone I have served with and trust that they will keep Townsend moving forward."

The executive director of Catholic Charities of Worcester County declined to comment on Thursday, as did Townsend's town administrator, Nelson Mui.

"This is a personal matter that Chaz is dealing with and the Town does not intend to interfere with it," Mui said in a statement.

However, Morse said town leaders still might have some due diligence to conduct, considering Sexton-Diranian's power over different departments of the local government.

Given the important decisions he and other elected leaders make that affect residents of the community, she wonders why he did not come clean when the situation happened.

"Taxpayers deserve to know about this," Morse said. "It's very disturbing, so what do we need to do to make sure the people of Townsend haven't had this behavior inflicted on them?"