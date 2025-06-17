‘I don't want any more pets to pass away': Veterinarian accused of abusing animals

A Swansea, Massachusetts, veterinarian accused by five former employees of abusing or mistreating animals in his care and performing substandard clinical work that led to the deaths of some pets is under state investigation for alleged misconduct.

Former employees of Dr. Carlos Silvera, who runs the Swansea Veterinary Center (SVC) along with his father, also named Dr. Carlos Silvera, claim he made violent threats against them to force them into silence. The elder Silvera denied all allegations of professional misconduct made against his son.

NBC10 Boston tried to speak with the younger Silvera about these allegations, but he was in jail following an arrest in January for allegedly firing a gun in his neighborhood and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

However, on June 9, Silvera changed his plea to guilty to 29 criminal charges unrelated to his veterinary practice, including stalking an ex-girlfriend, unlawful possession of assault weapons and unlawful possession of large capacity magazines. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with credit for the 394 days he was held prior to sentencing.

As Silvera dealt with criminal charges in recent years, he also faced formal complaints about his veterinary work. Bethany Vest-Parris, a Massachusetts resident whose 3-year-old French bulldog named Lotus died after going in for a routine spay at the Swansea facility, has filed a complaint against Silvera with the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Veterinary Medicine.

“My point of getting her spayed was to elongate her life and maximize her health,” Vest-Parris told NBC10.

“I made that decision thinking I was doing what was best for her. I felt like in my mind there was no understanding that this could happen,” Vest-Parris said.

An independent autopsy done at the Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine found Lotus suffered internal bleeding from her ovary following surgery done by Silvera. A former employee of the Swansea Veterinary Center, Lisa Cabral, said the veterinarian conducted the surgery while wearing a sling.

“Right after her surgery, I went to her recovery room kennel and I looked at Lotus and I said, ‘Well, she's very sluggish right now, but that could be the anesthesia. She's a small dog and sometimes that happens,’” Cabral told NBC10 Boston.

“So, she stayed the day with us. The owner picked her up and the next morning Lotus had passed away.

“He (Dr. Silvera) was tying off with one hand, “Cabral told NBC10, referring to the sutures. “I believe he did not have enough pressure to tie off correctly. And that's how Lotus ended up bleeding out.”

The elder Dr. Carlos Silvera told NBC10 Boston that French bulldogs like Lotus can get a blood disorder known as Von Willebrand’s Disease, which causes an inability for blood to clot, resulting in excessive bleeding.

He also told NBC10 that his son was working with a dislocated shoulder and needed surgery to repair that injury. The elder Silvera also said of his son that working with a sling “doesn’t prevent him from doing surgery.”

The American Veterinary Medical Association, the nonprofit body that represents more than 100,000 veterinarians and advocates for that profession, has a “Principles of Veterinary Medical Ethics” which states that a veterinarian should refrain from offering professional service when their ‘physical, mental, or emotional state could endanger themselves, a patient or others.”

In 2024, a former Swansea Veterinary Center worker filed a formal complaint against the younger Silvera with the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Veterinary Medicine. Laura Pettey worked under Silvera for two years, starting as a receptionist before becoming a veterinary technician. Pettey told NBC10 that when she started standing in for surgeries as a “vet tech,” she noticed that “they were very rushed.”

Pettey's complaint

Pettey described a particularly gruesome scene, after Dr Silvera performed abdominal surgery on Vega, saying the dog had tissue hanging out of an incision.

“Basically, he just pushed what was there back inside of the dog and added some staples and then brought the dog back out and said, ‘she's great’, Pettey told NBC10 Boston.

“However, the dog continued to worsen, and the client had to take that patient to an emergency room where the dog then passed away, “Pettey said, “And he was told what had happened was the dog's intestines had begun falling out of the incision due to just improper procedure.”

NBC10 spoke to the dog’s owner, who confirmed Pettey’s account. The elder Silvera said he didn’t know the particulars on that surgery, because he did say that the stitches could have ruptured and if that happens, the animal could develop a hernia.

Pettey left the practice in 2024 after she alleged Silvera took controlled substances from the clinic’s medicine cabinet that she was responsible for signing out, including Torbugesic, a narcotic used for pain control. Pettey filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Veterinary Medicine that also accused Silvera of operating on animals without proper protective gear, working under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, as well as being verbally abusive to staff.

The Board initially dismissed Pettey’s complaint after Silvera’s attorney denied all allegations. However, a spokesperson told NBC10 Boston that the Board reopened the probe after receiving additional evidence. The Board would not disclose the nature of the added information to NBC10 Boston.

The case has since been referred to the Department of Licensure’s prosecution team. A Department of Licensure spokesperson told NBC10 Boston that's the process after a complaint is substantiated. That means Silvera could face some disciplinary action related to his license. Punishments range from fines to license suspension.

Silvera’s guilty plea in his criminal case could impact his veterinary license. Under the Board of Registration in Veterinary Medicine’s criminal policy, his conviction for unlicensed possession of an assault weapon and possession of ammunition without a firearm card could be grounds for the Board to suspend.

Our investigation of Silvera’s veterinary license record found only a fine for an expired medication violation back in 2012.

But records that the NBC10 Boston Investigators obtained tied to that violation included three anonymous letters to the Board that raised concerns about Dr. Silvera’s treatment of his patients, including allegations that he punched and choked animals. The letters said staff members were threatened into silence and feared retribution.

But the investigator concluded, “as there is no evidence, and no witness willing to step forward, no action can be taken.”

A dozen years later, Pettey told NBC10 Boston that Silvera disregarded the pleas of herself and colleagues to address his workplace behavior. They confronted him, accusing the veterinarian of routinely disappearing from the clinic for hours, not wearing protective equipment during some surgeries and conducting procedures while under the influence of marijuana.

“We laid out our concerns and what issues we were seeing,” Pettey told NBC10.

“Unfortunately, when we presented those issues to him, we had printed them out on paper. When we gave him this paper, he crumpled it up, threw it in its trash and said, ‘It's not up to you. Any of you are replaceable. I could fire any of you at any second,” Pettey said.

Other allegations against Silvera

The NBC10 Investigators discovered that outside of the clinic, Silvera has had several encounters with law enforcement.

In 2015, a teenage employee told Swansea Police that Silvera groped her at the office. Silvera was charged with indecent assault and battery. In 2017, those charges were dropped as the accused failed to appear at some court proceedings. That woman told NBC10 Boston that she stopped going to court because she lost faith in the prolonged process.

She also told police about constant abuse to animals, including an incident where Silvera allegedly slammed a dog’s head into an exam table.

That case, as well as a 2022 restraining order filed against Silvera for reported threats and harassment of an ex-girlfriend were all referenced by then-Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslem in a petition to revoke Silvera’s firearms license in 2023.

Haslem wrote, “Carlos Silvera has exhibited and engaged in behavior to suggest that he could potentially create risk to public safety….and has shown a history of violence and aggression toward women.”

A trial court judge sided with Swansea Police and revoked Silvera’s firearms license.

Prior to Silvera’s guilty pleas in June 2025, his father conceded to NBC10 Boston that his son “may have a temper” but denied that his son was abusive.

The elder Silvera also addressed the complaints from customers that his son’s care contributed to the deaths of animals, explaining that every surgery comes with risk of complications. “When you lose an animal you have to blame somebody. Which is normal,” he said.

As for the formal complaints filed with state regulators by former SVC employees, the elder Silvera says those people are motivated by personal reasons.

“You don't try to destroy a person that studies so much, went to school and you can say some lies or something like that to try to destroy a person. That doesn't make sense,” he told NBC10 Boston.

Lisa Cabral says the elder Silvera is defending is son and trying to protect him. She left the Swansea Veterinary Center after five years, after the younger Silvera told her “He could kill her with his bare hands.”

“After the second time he was arrested, he threatened my life, and he told me how he could do it, and he was able to do it. That was my final straw at Swansea Animal Center,” Cabral said.