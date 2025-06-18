A recently imprisoned Swansea veterinarian is under state investigation after several pets in his care died and for alleged mistreatment of animals, an NBC10 Boston investigation has learned.

Dr. Carlos Silvera runs the Swansea Veterinary Center (SVC), along with his father, whose name is also Dr. Carlos Silvera. Former employees and customers accuse the younger Silvera of physically abusing animals, losing patients due to poor medical treatment and issuing threats of termination and physical harm.

The elder Silvera denies the accusations leveled against his son.

NBC10 Boston tried to speak to the younger Silvera, but he has been jailed since January for violating bail conditions. On June 9, Silvera pleaded guilty to 29 criminal charges unrelated to his veterinary practice, including stalking an ex-girlfriend, unlawful possession of assault weapons and unlawful possession of large capacity magazines. A Bristol County Superior Court judge sentenced him to 30 months in prison, with credit for the 394 days he was held prior to sentencing.

Last August, Laura Pettey, a former employee of Swansea Veterinary Center, filed a formal complaint against Silvera with the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Veterinary Medicine. In it, Pettey alleged that he performed surgeries without protective gear, took controlled substances from the medical clinic for personal use, worked while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, and was verbally abusive to his staff. She also claimed that many of the animals that Silvera performed exploratory surgery on died of sepsis, as he was unable to properly perform the procedures. Read the full complaint below.

She also alleged in her complaint that “many clients were told their pets were in perfect health when diagnostics clearly stated otherwise, and these pets would pass away days or weeks after. He (Dr. Silvera) often required his unlicensed staff to perform veterinary only procedures such as euthanasia,” Pettey wrote in her complaint to the Board.

Silvera’s business attorneys rejected the accusations, stating the veterinarian “denies that he committed any misconduct, or any other act in violation of any federal, state and/or local Board statute, and/or regulation.”

Silvera did not deny Pettey’s allegation that he ordered Narcan through the clinic, with his attorney said he did this as part of his work with the Fall River and Somerset Police Departments’ K9 units. The NBC10 Boston Investigators reached out to both police departments about that claim. The Fall River police told NBC10 Boston that it had been several years since Silvera had provided its force with Narcan for its K9 officers. The Somerset Police told NBC10 Boston that it did not receive Narcan from Silvera.

In January, the Board of Registration in Veterinary Medicine sent Pettey a letter, informing her that members had voted to dismiss the complaint based on the results of its investigation.

Pettey told NBC10 Boston she was surprised by that decision, because she had not spoken to any investigators after filing the complaint and had not been able to upload any photographic or video evidence that she had prepared to the Board’s website.

“I had to question how much had actually gone into that because I don't see how anyone could find him fit to continue practicing as a veterinarian,” Pettey told NBC10 Boston.

The investigation summary that the NBC10 Boston Investigators obtained shows over the course of two months, the investigation consisted of sending a letter to Silvera, receiving a response from an attorney representing him which denied all allegations and sending it to the Board for review. Former SVC employee Lisa Cabral says no one from the licensing board came to the Swansea clinic.

Records that NBC10 Boston obtained show Silvera’s attorneys provided affidavits signed by five employees denying Pettey’s allegations. One of those workers, Lisa Cabral, has since left the SVC. She claims Silvera coerced her into signing the affidavit.

“He took us one by one because at first, I didn't want to sign it," Pettey said. “There was a line on there that I refused to sign. It was that I have never seen him abuse employees. I said, ‘I can't sign this because you did abuse me.’ So he got a little frustrated with me. And then he takes us one by one upstairs and he was like, ‘I need you to sign this.’ And of course, you want to keep your job.”

A spokesperson for the state’s Division of Occupational Licensure (DOL) declined to provide an interview for this story but answered questions via email.

The agency’s spokesperson said the DOL dismissed Pettey’s complaint after it requested additional information but did not receive it by their deadline.

Asked about Cabral’s claim that she was pressured into signing an affidavit, the Board pointed us to the investigatory reports filed after the complaint was closed.

The reports said the Board reopened the case after receiving additional evidence but will not provide any details about that evidence until the matter is settled.

In April, the board referred the case to the DOL’s prosecution team. A Department of Licensure spokesperson told NBC10 Boston that happens after a complaint is substantiated. That means Dr. Silvera could face some disciplinary action related to his license. Punishments range from fines to license suspension.

The elder Carlos Silvera is overseeing business at the Swansea Veterinary Center while his son is imprisoned. He denies all the allegations against his son.

“He's a good guy, he’s a good vet, and sometimes it is too much stress and then you can receive complaints like that,” he told NBC10 Boston.

“He has, like I said, he was telling, he has temper, but he never hits anybody. “

Bethany Vest-Parris’ dog, Lotus, died the day after her spay surgery at Swansea Veterinary Center last November.

Photos: Lotus the French bulldog

“I was going to a place that was, you know, just from Google, had good reviews” Vest-Parris told NBC10 Boston. “I did not look in far enough. If you look down enough pages, you start to see other deaths. And I did not know to look for it. I would have never expected that. “

After describing her experiences with SVC on social media last December, Vest-Parris decided that she too would file a complaint with the Board of Registration in Veterinary Medicine.

In April, Vest-Parris learned that her complaint has been referred to DOL prosecution. She is still waiting to hear whether they will recommend disciplinary action against Silvera in response to both her and Pettey’s complaints.

“I hope that he never has the right to treat another animal again,” Vest-Parris told NBC10 Boston. “I hope that the board has a serious wake-up call.”