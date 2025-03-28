Third day of hearings for alleged buyers in Cambridge brothel bust

A third day of hearings is scheduled Friday for the alleged buyers of a high-end brothel ring that operated out of Cambridge, Watertown and a Washington, D.C. suburb before being busted in November 2023.

So far, 23 suspected clients have been identified, including Cambridge City Councilor Paul Toner.

Federal investigators had described the suspected clients of the brothel as elected officials, doctors, military officers, government contractors and others in positions of influence and power, but they weren't publicly identified until the first in a series of hearings in magistrate court two weeks ago — something they'd fought in court.

In a battle that reached the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, attorneys for the alleged buyers fought to keep their clients' names out of the public eye for the show cause hearings, which are typically held behind closed doors and only become public if a clerk magistrate determines there is enough probable cause to move forward with criminal charges.

For those who are charged, they have an arraignment scheduled, where they will face the charge in court. While many chose not to appear at the show cause hearings, leaving it to their lawyers to defend them, anyone charged will be required to attend arraignment.

In this case, several media outlets, including NBC10 Boston, argued that the cases should be held in the open because of high public interest and to promote transparency in the process. The Cambridge clerk magistrate agreed in December 2023. However, she denied a request to make the court documents available prior to the proceedings.

But many of the alleged buyers took issue, eventually bringing the case up to the SJC, which ruled that the clerk's original decision should stand. In the opinion the court wrote that she "raised legitimate public concerns about potential favoritism and bias if such hearings were held behind closed doors, and that these concerns outweighed the interests in continued anonymity for the Does."

They further agreed that the clerk magistrate was within her discretion when denying access to the pending complaint applications, writing.

The three people charged with running the network - the alleged ringleader, Han Lee, and the man accused of booking appointments, Junmyung Lee, and James Lee, the man who provided the apartments they used in the ring, have pleaded guilty.

Officials say the brothel functioned as a kind of club, offering clients menus of women and services for meet-ups at rented luxury apartments in Cambridge and Watertown, Mass., as well as eastern Virginia