coronavirus

Top Health Official in East Bridgewater Retired Before Disciplinary Hearing

Town health agent Robert Philbrick was scheduled to have a private hearing to determine his job status.

By Ryan Kath and Jim Haddadin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators have learned the top public health employee in the town of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, is retiring after a report found "multiple failures" in how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the town's investigation faulted Robert Philbrick for a variety of decisions, including his oversight of the East Bridgewater Commercial Club -- the facility that was tied to an outbreak of more than 50 COVID cases.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The report also said Philbrick initially failed to respond to a message regarding that outbreak on his town-issued cell phone while he was on vacation.

In addition, the probe raised conflict of interest concerns because all three elected board of health officials were members of the club.

The town of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, has released its investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at the private East Bridgewater Commercial Club after residents voiced concerns about the way it was handled by the local Board of Health last year.

Philbrick was facing a private disciplinary hearing but the NBC10 Boston Investigators learned he submitted his retirement paperwork before that took place.

In a public statement last month, Philbrick called the investigation a "hit piece" that was intended to pressure him to step down after more than 20 years with the town.

You can read more of the findings in the full report below:

More from the NBC10 Boston Investigators

east bridgewater commercial club Dec 8, 2020

55 COVID Cases Linked to Private Club in East Bridgewater; Was It Handled Properly?

coronavirus Apr 1

Investigation Into COVID Cluster at Private Club in East Bridgewater Finds ‘Multiple Failures'

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19East Bridgewatereast bridgewater commercial club
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us