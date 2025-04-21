Gallery: The 2025 Boston Marathon is underway Published 36 mins ago • Updated 31 mins ago Scroll through scenes from the 129th Boston Marathon. 4 photos 1/4 Apr 21, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; An actor portraying Paul Revere tries to pull his horse named “Law” across the finish line before the 2025 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images 2/4 Apr 21, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Cheri Blauwet, Chair of the Board of Governors for the BAA; Bob Hall, first official wheel chair champion in 1975; Bill Rodgers, 1975 champion pose for a photo before the 2025 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images 3/4 Apr 21, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; A flag reading “We are Boston strong” hangs at the start line before the 2025 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images 4/4 Apr 21, 2025; Hopkinton, MA, USA; Police and officials meet before the start of the 2025 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images This article tagged under: Boston Marathon More Photo Galleries Photos: World reacts to death of Pope Francis Pope Francis: A Life in Pictures Photos: Battle of Lexington reenactment PHOTOS: Inside the Boston area's first Skinny Pancake restaurant