Gallery: The 2025 Boston Marathon is underway

Scroll through scenes from the 129th Boston Marathon.

Apr 21, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; An actor portraying Paul Revere tries to pull his horse named “Law” across the finish line before the 2025 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Cheri Blauwet, Chair of the Board of Governors for the BAA; Bob Hall, first official wheel chair champion in 1975; Bill Rodgers, 1975 champion pose for a photo before the 2025 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; A flag reading “We are Boston strong” hangs at the start line before the 2025 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Hopkinton, MA, USA; Police and officials meet before the start of the 2025 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Boston Marathon

