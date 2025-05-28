Scenes from the 2014 Market Basket protests Published 38 mins ago • Updated 38 mins ago 12 photos 1/12 Boston Globe via Getty Images LOWELL, MA – JULY 29: A sign that normally advertises groceries on sale outside of the Lowell, Mass. Market Basket now asks for the return of Arthur T Demoulas. (Photo by Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) 2/12 Boston Globe via Getty Images TEWKSBURY, MA – JULY 25: Employees and customers hold a rally in support of Arthur T. Demoulas and Market Basket. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) 3/12 Boston Globe via Getty Images TEWKSBURY, MA – JULY 25: Employees and customers hold a rally in support of Arthur T. Demoulas and Market Basket. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) 4/12 Boston Globe via Getty Images TEWKSBURY, MA – JULY 25: Employees and customers hold a rally in support of Arthur T. Demoulas and Market Basket. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) 5/12 NECN 6/12 Boston Globe via Getty Images CHELSEA, MA – JULY 26: Long-time customers Julie Handley and Charles Hoar offered their support for Arthur T. Demoulas outside the Market Basket in Chelsea, Mass. on July 26 2014. (Photo by Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) 7/12 NECN 8/12 Boston Globe via Getty Images TEWKSBURY, MA – JULY 25: Elizabeth Cleary, of Billerica, Mass., was one of the employees and customers holding a rally in support of Arthur T. Demoulas and Market Basket. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) 9/12 Boston Globe via Getty Images TEWKSBURY, MA – JULY 18: Market Basket workers from two Fitchburg stores were transported to the rally courtesy of two employees that work there. They cheer as they leave the Rally at the Demoulas Super Markets/Market Basket headquarters in Tewksbury. Employees have demanded the reinstatement of Arthur T. Demoulas, who was ousted. (Photo by Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) 10/12 NECN 11/12 Boston Globe via Getty Images ANDOVER, MA – JULY 18: Embattled CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, left, greeted supporters as he arrived for a board meeting at the Wyndham Hotel in Andover, Thursday, July 18, 2013. (Photo by Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) 12/12 Marc Fortier More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Fresh pasta, wine and much more at Weymouth's Ecco PHOTOS: Sit-down or takeout at Rein's Deli The scene inside and outside of court on Day 1 of Karen Read's second murder trial PHOTOS: The 2025 Boston Marathon is underway