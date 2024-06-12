Scenes from Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Wednesday's star-studded event at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, honored the greatest quarterback of all time

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft (R) and his wife Dana Blumberg as they arrive for Brady’s 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 12, 2024. Tom Brady is the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his wife Dana Blumberg arrive at former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium.
Former quarterback Drew Bledsoe arrives for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 12, 2024. Tom Brady is the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Singer Jon Bon Jovi arrives at former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks on stage during his 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 12, 2024.
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek pose for a photo on the carpet prior to the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Devin McCourty poses for a photo prior to the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Mike Tirico talk during the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

