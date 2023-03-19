Shivering Shamrocks, Lucky Leprechauns at Bustling Boston St. Patrick's Parade: PHOTOS

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston -- home to one of the country’s largest Irish enclaves -- held its St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, drawing revelers from near and far to line the streets of Southie to celebrate on a chilly afternoon.

21 photos
1/21
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Revelers watch parade marchers during the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
2/21
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
A man dressed as a leprechaun greets revelers during the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
3/21
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Confetti is launched into the air at start of the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
4/21
Michelle Wu/Twitter
5/21
Maura Healey/Twitter
6/21
Michelle Wu/Twitter
7/21
Maura Healey/Twitter
8/21
Boston Police Department/Twitter
9/21
Maura Healey/Twitter
10/21
Boston Police Department/Twitter
11/21
Michelle Wu/Twitter
12/21
Boston Police Department/Twitter
13/21
Maura Healey/Twitter
14/21
Michelle Wu/Twitter
15/21
Boston Police Department/Twitter
16/21
Boston Police Department/Twitter
17/21
Boston Police Department/Twitter
18/21
Boston Police Department/Twitter
19/21
Boston Police Department/Twitter
20/21
Transit Police/Twitter
21/21
Transit Police/Twitter

This article tagged under:

Boston

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Nor'easter Drops Snow Across New England
PHOTOS: Nor'easter Drops Snow Across New England
PHOTOS: Food, Drink and Atmosphere at Hingham's Quarry Restaurant
PHOTOS: Food, Drink and Atmosphere at Hingham's Quarry Restaurant
Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos
Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos
Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet
Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us