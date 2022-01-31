Skip to content
Breaking
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Several Mass. School Districts Closed Monday Following Record-Setting Snowfall
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Videos
Sports
Traffic
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Saturday Blizzard
Snow Emergencies
Watch NBC Boston News on Peacock
Search for Harmony Montgomery
Boston Vaccine Mandate
Omicron
Bundle Up New England
COVID Q&A
10 Questions
Winter Olympics Newsletter
Expand
41 School Closings
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.