Officials in Natick, Massachusetts are advising residents to avoid some recreational activities on the Charles River after reports of "abnormal odors," dead fish and an oil sheen.

The town said in a statement it had inspected all town-owned wastewater facilities due to the reports, but found they were operating normally.

The town recommended that residents avoid boating, fishing and swimming on the river and said it would post updates on its website.