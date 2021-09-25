After 20 Years, Man Found Guilty for Worcester Murder

Edwin Novas, arrested in the Dominican Republic in 2017 for a killing in Worcester, Massachusetts, was convicted of second-degree murder Friday afternoon by a Superior Court jury, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. He will be sentenced on Friday.

The jury also found Novas guilty of armed assault and battery with intent to murder; carrying a firearm without a license; possessing ammunition without an FID card; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting occurred outside the former Tropigala night club on Main Street in the early morning of Dec. 24, 1999. A second victim was shot in the arm and survived. Danny Nicasio, who was shot in the chest, died later at a local hospital. About 20 family members and friends were in the courtroom for the verdicts.

The initial investigation revealed that Novas had had an argument with one of the victims earlier in the evening. He was looking to settle the argument waited outside the club as patrons began to exit.

As the victims exited the club Novas fired a 9mm handgun at close range, fatally injuring one of the victims. He then took off and warrants for his arrest were issued.

“I want to thank the victim’s family for their patience,” Early said. “We hope the verdicts have brought them some closure and measure of justice.”

The district attorney also thanked the jury for their hard work and attentiveness throughout the trial.

“I want to thank the prosecution team of Terry McLaughlin, Tara Nechev, and Sue Oftring for their hard work on this case,” Early said. “Also, I want to thank the Worcester Police Department especially detectives William Donovan, Daniel Sullivan, T.J. Coakley and Mark Richardson. They were relentless in searching for Novas.”