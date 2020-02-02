Local
Berkshire County

Berkshire County to Honor Locals Killed in War on Terror

Getty Images

Veterans in Berkshire County are raising funds to build a memorial to the five county residents killed in the ongoing war of terror.

Organizers of the effort say the goal is to dedicate the Iraq/Afghanistan War Memorial being created by Skylight Studios in Woburn on Sept. 11, and install it at Pittsfield's Veterans Memorial Park. The park already has memorials honoring veterans of World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

VFW Post 448 in Pittsfield made a $10,000 donation to jump-start the fundraising, post Commander Arnie Perras told The Berkshire Eagle. Perras is also the chairman of the six-person memorial committee.

The Berkshire County residents who will be honored are: Daniel Petithory, of Cheshire; Glenn Allison, of Pittsfield; Stephen Wells, of Egremont; Michael DeMarsico, of North Adams; and Mitchell Daehling, of Dalton.

Petithory's parents are behind the project.

"He died fighting for this country, and we want people to remember him," Barbara Petithory said of her son.

