Some residents in Boston's Brighton neighborhood were without power Wednesday after a utility pole toppled and exploded.

The pole fell over unexpectedly on Everett Street Wednesday morning, but no one was injured. First responders arrived shortly after.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One neighbor said she noticed the pole leaning over for a while and was nervous that it was going to fall.

Eversource was working to restore power.