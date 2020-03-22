Brockton VA Nurse Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A nurse at Brockton's Veterans Affairs hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to officials with VA Boston.

The nurse tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, the VA said in a release. Health officials were working to trace and contact individuals that had contact with the nurse, who is recovering at home.

VA Boston employees have been teleworking and emergency procedures are performed when necessary. Elective procedures have been postponed.

Vincent Ng, director of the VA Boston Healthcare System, said the VA had reconfigured existing spaces to create a COVID ICU and COVID ward at the West Roxbury campus in anticipation of "a surge of presumptive or confirmed COVID patients.”

Precautions are underway at all VA Boston facilities. Veterans and employees are screened for symptoms prior to entry.

Massachusetts had reported 525 cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday.

More than 5,200 Massachusetts residents have been tested for the virus by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs as of Saturday night, officials said.