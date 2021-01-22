Encore Boston Harbor to Resume 24/7 Service Next Week

Encore Boston Harbor on Friday announced plans resume 24 hour, seven-days-a-week service starting next week, after the Baker administration announced it would lift a business curfew on Monday.

In a press release, the casino announced it would open its doors 24-7 starting Wednesday, pending approval from the state gaming commission.

The resort casino's hotel will allow guests to stay Thursday through Sunday evenings beginning on Feb. 4. Its spa will reopen its doors on the weekends starting Feb. 6.

Available amenities include table games, video poker, dining options and retail outlets.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday said he will next week lift a stay-at-home advisory and an order requiring all businesses close by 9:30 p.m. as health officials see encouraging trends in the state's COVID-19 data.

The orders will be lifted Monday at 5 a.m., Baker said, adding the moves were possible because COVID-19 hospitalizations and the state's average positive test rate were "trending in a better direction" after spiking after the holiday season.

While restaurants, health clubs, casinos, movie theaters, and other businesses will be able to stay open later than 9:30 p.m. next week, they will still not be allowed to put fill their places of business to greater than 25 percent capacity. Baker announced that restriction will remain in place for at least another two weeks more.

State House News Service contributed to this report.