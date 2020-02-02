Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Springfield

Firefighters Representing 13 Departments to Graduate

030416 stair climb challenge firefighter

Firefighters who will go to work at 13 departments across Massachusetts are scheduled to graduate from the state firefighting academy this week.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director David Evans will present certificates of completion to members of the graduating class on Friday morning at the Department of Fire Services facility in Springfield.

The graduates represent fire departments in Agawam, Amherst, Athol, Chicopee, Gardner, Mashpee, Natick, Northampton, Pittsfield, Springfield, West Springfield, Westborough and Westfield.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SpringfieldNorthamptonNatickWestboroughChicopee
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us