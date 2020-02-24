Firefighters Responding to Multi-Alarm Fire in Reading

Firefighters are on scene for a four-alarm fire in Reading, Massachusetts Monday morning. Two people were transported to a local hospital.

The fire happened in an apartment building on the corner of High Street and Washington Street. Fire officials tell NBC 10 Boston that the fire ignited on the third floor of that building.

Firefighters have since extinguished the fire. There is no further information on how the blaze started or the conditions of the two individuals transported to the hospital.

Fire officials are still investigating.

