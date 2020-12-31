Gov. Baker Signs Revised Mass. Police Reform Bill

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday signed a revised policing reform bill that was approved by the Legislature last week.

The House voted 107-51 and the Senate took a voice vote to re-enact the bill, which has drawn strong opposition from police but maintained the momentum that grew over the summer out of outrage over police violence toward Black Americans.

The Republican governor sent the original bill approved this month back to lawmakers for revisions, included loosening proposed limits on the use of facial recognition technology. The governor said he opposed the bill’s moratorium on facial recognition technology, pointing out that it helped convict a child rapist and an accomplice to a double murder in recent years.

The bill is designed to ensure accountability in policing by creating a civilian-led commission to standardize the certification, training and decertification of police officers in the state.

Baker did not want the board to have the authority to approve training regulations, and the amendment that cleared both chambers instead keeps training oversight within a committee under the Executive Office of Public Safety.

Sue O'Connell sat down with community organizer Chip Goines to talk about what he expects from the Biden administration and local governments as calls for police reform grow louder.

The bill would also ban the use of chokeholds, limit the use of deadly force, and create a duty to intervene for police officers when witnessing another officer using force beyond what is necessary or reasonable under the circumstances.

The proposal had received some pushback from police unions, but last week the State Police Association of Massachusetts said in a statement that “we recognize the importance of this legislation.”

Some activists have said the bill does not go far enough, for example, by not doing away with qualified immunity entirely. Qualified immunity largely protects police from being civilly liable for excessive use of force.