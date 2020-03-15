Health Care Worker in Massachusetts Tests Positive for Virus

A health care worker at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The hospital announced the case Sunday morning and said patients and staff who may have had contact with the infected worker are being contacted.
Meanwhile, officials say the body of a man who died on a flight from Dubai to Boston on Friday will be tested for the illness out of an abundance of caution.
Massachusetts has so far reported 138 cases of the virus.
