Attleboro Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A teenager in Attleboro has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, school officials said.

Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey said in a letter to the school community the student did not show symptoms until after the school closed March 13 due to coronavirus concerns.  

Health officials are working on notifying individuals who came in contact with the student and are advising them to monitor their symptoms and to self-isolate. 

More than 5,200 Bay State residents have been tested for the virus by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs as of Saturday night, officials said.

Gov. Charlie Baker said at his daily coronavirus media briefing earlier in the day that he expects the number of coronavirus cases to rise as the state's testing capacity continues to grow, noting it has already made strides.

