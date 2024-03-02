Man found dead in park in Plymouth

Authorities are investigating a body found in a park in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

Plymouth Police say that they responded to a report of an unresponsive man face down in a marsh in the area of Nelson Park on 255 Water St. at around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say they found a 47-year-old man who "appeared to have been there for some time" and was pronounced dead by EMS.

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said foul play is not suspected.

The man is yet to be identified by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.