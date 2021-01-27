Mass. Gov. Baker to Announce 2022 Budget Proposal

Gov. Charlie Baker will raise the curtain on his administration's spending plan for fiscal year 2022 at noon Wednesday and though he's already hinted at some of his ideas, the budget will reveal a lot about how the administration sees Massachusetts emerging on the other side of the pandemic.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have already said their budget will recommend increasing the state's $1.13 billion general local aid account by $39.5 million, and that it will seek to fully fund, for the first time, a 2019 school finance reform law that aims to steer $1.5 billion to K-12 schools over seven years.

Baker will have $30.12 billion in state revenue to dole out for the budget year that starts July 1, in addition to billions more derived from federal revenues and non-tax revenues like fees.

What remains to be seen is what amount and what types of one-time revenues Baker will lean on in the fiscal 2022 budget.

The current year's budget, a $45.9 billion plan signed in December, relies heavily on one-time federal coronavirus relief funding, the state's rainy day account, and a plan to accelerate the remittance of sales taxes from businesses to the state -- a one-year boost of more than $3 billion.

Baker, Polito and administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan plan to detail the budget proposal during a noon press conference at the State House, his administration announced Wednesday morning.

The House and Senate will each redraft Baker's spending blueprint and debate their own versions, likely in April and May. Fiscal year 2022 begins on July 1.