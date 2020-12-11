Mass. Schools Announce Highest-Ever Weekly Number of COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Massachusetts schools, with 923 more cases reported this week.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 503 students learning in-person or in a hybrid plan tested positive from Dec. 3 to 9, as did 420 school district staffers.

This number represents the most coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools so far since students returned to class for the fall, and 396 more total cases than last week.

School districts this fall have had the option between in-person learning, remote learning or a hybrid of the two.

State officials announced in early November that all Massachusetts communities in the gray, green and yellow COVID risk categories are expected to have students learning in-person. It was also noted that those in the highest-risk red category should consider a hybrid model instead of going fully remote.

While the number of positive cases in schools has been on the rise as of late, the estimated number of students and staff in public school buildings has remained steady.