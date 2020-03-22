Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Foxboro

Meth Lab Discovered in Foxboro Home

Four young children were removed and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Two people now face charges.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Two people are facing charges after police discovered a suspected meth lab inside a single-family home Sunday morning. 

Foxboro Police and the Massachusetts State Police Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team used a search warrant to enter the home. Four small children were removed and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.  

 Exposure to the by-products of methamphetamine and other drug manufacturing can be extremely toxic to young children, as well as pose a risk of fire and explosion. The Department of Children and Families were notified.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

nantucket 3 mins ago

Shelter-In-Place Order Issued for Nantucket

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Boston Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Authorities are investigating the situation.

This article tagged under:

FoxboroFOXBORO POLICE
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us