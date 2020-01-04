Brockton

Police Arrest 4 Outlaws Motorcycle Club Members in Brockton

The four suspected members and one associate were arrested Friday.

By Josh Sullivan

Massachusetts State Police

Four members of a motorcycle club were arrested by Massachusetts State Police in Brockton, Massachusetts on Friday on unlawful firearm possession charges.

None of the men are from Massachusetts, police said. A fifth person who was associated with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club members was also arrested.

The following people were charged with, among other things, unlawful firearm possession:
- Matthew Miles, 41, of McMinniville, Tennessee
- Pedro Tapia, 51, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Matthew Ballingham, 43, of Waterbury, Connecticut
- Edwarrd Mahon, 61, of Cornwall, Vermont
- Margaret Cahill, 29, of Westmont, Illinois

Massachusetts

seekonk Jan 3

Driver Charged for Allegedly Hurting 3 Women in Mass. Parking Lot

Hyde Park Jan 3

Truck Knocks Down Pole, Injuring Woman

When police searched their hotel room, they found 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more ammunition and another handgun, according to the news release.

Brass knuckles and a knife were also found during the arrest. The Outlaws MC is describes itself as a "1 percenter club". Traditionally, these types of motorcycle clubs are notorious for failing to follow rules.

This article tagged under:

BrocktonConnecticutVermontSTATE POLICEIllinois
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us