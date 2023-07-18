Police searching for missing man in Hadley

Police are searching for a 72-year-old man who has been missing since early Tuesday morning in Hadley, Massachusetts.

The Hadley Police Department said Henry "Hank" Appleton was reported missing Tuesday.

He was last seen around 2 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriot in Hadley, located at 423 Russell St. He was attempting to get a taxi to take him to Northampton before he left the hotel parking lot on foot.

Police described Appleton as 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds.

Appleton is reported to not have a cell phone and is not driving a vehicle. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with flower-like outlines, dark shorts, and hiking shoes.

The Hadley Police Department wants members of the public to call them at 413-584-0883 if they have any information on his whereabouts.