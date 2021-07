A shark sighting at a beach in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning led officials to temporarily suspend swimming.

The shark was spotted shortly before 7 a.m. near Duxbury Beach.

As of now, swimming is not being allowed but the beach is expected to reopen to swimmers later in the day.

Shark flags are flying, and lifeguards are on duty to remind swimmers to be aware of their surroundings and stay away from seals.