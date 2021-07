Authorities are seeking information after a 13-year-old bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Sharon, Massachusetts.

Sharon police said the child was riding a bicycle Wednesday around 8:45 a.m. and was thrown from the bike after the collision at the corner of Massapoag Avenue and Morse Street. The driver did not stop, authorities said.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-784-1587.