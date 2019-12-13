Woman Acquitted of Causing Fatal Halloween Crash

A Massachusetts woman who had been charged with yanking on the steering wheel of an SUV filled with Halloween revelers, causing a crash that resulted in the death of another passenger, has been found not guilty.

A judge Thursday acquitted 22-year-old Gina Corrieri of involuntary manslaughter.

There were six costumed people in the SUV on Oct. 29, 2016 returning from a Halloween celebration in Salem.

Prosecutors alleged Corrieri yanked on the steering wheel on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, causing the SUV to veer off the highway and crash. Ashley Sheehan, of Spencer, was ejected and died.