1-on-1 with publishing powerhouse Zibby Owens

Publishing powerhouse Zibby Owens is a daily podcaster, author, entrepreneur, bookstore owner, community builder, and yes, book publisher.

It all began in 2018 with the idea that 'moms don't have time to read books;' that became the name of Zibby's podcast (now, Totally Booked with Zibby) and book and lead to everything she's doing now.

Zibby dishes on the evolution of her career, lessons learned in the business, tips for writing/publishing a book & the inspiration and impact of her latest book "On Being Jewish Now: Reflections From Authors and Advocates."

Lifestyle
